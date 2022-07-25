Britney Spears Shares Texts Sent To Mom While At Mental Health Facility

Britney Spears has once again put her family on blast, this time sharing texts she sent to her mother while the singer was at a mental health facility.

According to Page Six, Spears took to Instagram on Monday (July 25) to share screenshots of the text messages she sent to her mother, Lynne Spears, as well as a friend and a lawyer after she was reportedly forced to enter a mental health facility in 2019, writing, "It's a little different with proof." The posts didn't stay up long, however, as Spears quickly deleted the screenshots not long after sharing them.

"He was saying he wants to UP the seraquil [sic] and I'm like whoaaaaaaa horsey go f--- yourslwf [sic]," the first screenshot reads, adding, "Seraquil I thought was a sleep aid but it's for bipolar and is WAAAAY Stronger than lithium."

Seroquel, also known as quetiapine, is an antipsychotic medication that is often used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. As the Page Six notes, it's unclear based on the now-deleted screenshots whether the person Spears said wanted to increase her dosage was the doctor or her father, Jamie Spears, who as her conservator had control over her medical care.

"I literally feel alll [sic] the sick medicine in my stomach," the alleged texts continued. "I feel like he's trying to kill me. I swear to god I do."

In her Instagram caption, Spears said got "no response" from her mother at the time but that she eventually heard back after she left the facility when her mom reportedly told her, "You should have let me visit you and give you a hug."

In another screenshot, Spears reportedly reached out to her childhood friend Jansen Fitzgerald about finding a new lawyer and to ask about lithium, which she testified in 2021 made her feel "drunk." However, the "Womanizer" singer said she also never heard back from her.

She also shared the text she sent to Samuel D. Ingham III, the court-appointed lawyer she "didn't get to pick," with a long to-do list once she got out of the facility, saying, "I want to talk about going to court when this is done and getting my medical rights," and, "When this program is over I don't want to work at all ... I want to live for me and have an adventurous life."

In one last dig to her family, she shared the response she claims she received from her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, after the ordeal. According to the "Stronger" singer, Jamie Lynn advised her sister, "They're not gonna let you go so why are you fighting it."

The pop icon did fight, testifying in court about how the 13-year-long conservatorship impacted her life. The conservatorship was ultimately ended in November 2021, and Spears has been living her best life ever since, including marrying longtime love Sam Asghari in a fairytale wedding in June.