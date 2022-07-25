North Carolina Man 'Ecstatic' After Quick Trip Leads To $1 Million Win

Sometimes a quick stop to the grocery store can bring about a life-changing surprise.

John Gerenza, of Charlotte, recently had a craving for a cigar so he took a trip to the Harris Teeter on South Tryon Street. While there, he also picked up a $2 Quick Pick ticket for the Saturday, July 16 Powerball drawing, which ended up winning him a very hefty prize.

According to a release from the NC Education Lottery, Gerenza's lucky ticket matched the numbers on five white balls during the drawing, winning him a whopping $1 million.

Gerenza claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Thursday (July 21), taking home a grand total of $710,101 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. According to the lucky winner, he still can't believe he won the massive prize.

"Obviously I was ecstatic," he said. "We still don't believe it actually."

Though he is still having trouble fully comprehending the $1 million win, he told lottery officials he already has plans to use some of the winnings to take his family on a vacation to the beach.

Gerenza isn't the only winner who has recently scored big in the state lottery. Earlier this month, a woman from Mount Gilead won an incredible $2 million in a spin-to-win game.