This Minnesota Music Festival Is One Of The Best In The US

Festivals are the all-you-can-eat buffet of the music world. The lineup features a smorgasbord of musicians and you get to see as many of them as you so desire. However, the likelihood of a festival goer experiencing that unpleasant feeling of being too full is less likely to happen at a music festival than at a buffet. In fact, festivals often leave music fanatics wanting more. If this all sounds too good to resit, might we suggest going to one of the best music festivals in the U.S., conveniently located right in your own state?

Jones Around The World compiled a list of the best music festivals across the country, and AFROPUNK Festival in Minneapolis made the cut. This year, AFROPUNK was held over the Juneteenth weekend. Here's what they had to say about it:

For its first ever festival in the Midwest, AFROPUNK is heading to Minneapolis, whose history is deeply rooted in music spanning back to the 1950s, so get ready as our tribe plans to take over the city Juneteenth weekend in the ultimate celebration of Black joy. Starting the weekend off strong, AFROPUNK is hosting a series of free events across the city on June 18th, including our signature panel discussions, Solution Sessions, at The Get Down Coffee Company. The celebration continues on June 19th with musical performances at Sheridan Memorial Park featuring Ari Lennox, Noname, Mereba, Sango, Dreamer Isioma and local acts including Miloe, Ricki Monique, and Papa Mbye to name a few.

For more information about who's playing and how to purchase tickets, check out the festival's website here.