This Texas School District Is Locking Up Students' Phones In Bags

One Texas school district is locking up students' phones during school hours in special bags. My San Antonio reported that Thorndale ISD will be utilizing the special bags during school hours.

The school district says that locking the phones away could make cyber-safety and cyberbullying instances become "almost... non-existent."

The program, called Yondr, requires students to put their phones in a pouch with magnetic locks that they will carry with them all ay. The students can then unlock the bags at the end of the day by waving the bag near an unlocking device.

All wireless earbuds and smart watches will also be required to be locked inside the pouches.

Superintendent Adam Ivy said that one staff member from Thorndale ISD visited another school district that was already utilizing the program. According to the staff member, the program combated distractions and cyberbullying incidents.

The letter from the superintendent also says that police believe it is safer for students to not use phones during emergency situations.