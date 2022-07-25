This Wisconsin Music Festival Is One Of The Best In The US

Festivals are the all-you-can-eat buffet of the music world. The lineup features a smorgasbord of musicians and you get to see as many of them as you so desire. However, the likelihood of a festival goer experiencing that unpleasant feeling of being too full is less likely to happen at a music festival than at a buffet. In fact, festivals often leave music fanatics wanting more. If this all sounds too good to resit, might we suggest going to one of the best music festivals in the U.S., conveniently located right in your own state?

Jones Around The World compiled a list of the best music festivals across the country, and Summerfest in Milwaukee made the cut. Here's what they had to say about it:

“Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance is the World’s Largest Music Festival and Milwaukee’s cornerstone summer celebration that attracts the music industry’s hottest stars, emerging talent and local favorites.” Lasting for over 11 days across 11 different stages, and 800 performances – Summerfest is attended by a staggering 800,000 people! So check it out for one day, or all 11, but just make sure you add it to your US festival bucket list!

For more information about who's playing and how to purchase tickets, check out the festival's website here.