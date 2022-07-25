Twenty One Pilots' 'Heathens' Hits Milestone Not Many Songs Have Reached
By Katrina Nattress
July 25, 2022
Twenty One Pilots' 2016 track "Heathens" has officially been certified Diamond by the RIAA (that means it's sold the equivalent of 10 million units). The milestone is cause to celebrate as it is, but is made even more impressive given the fact that the song was written for the Suicide Squad soundtrack and not one of the band's albums.
It marks the second TOP song to hit that designation, following "Stressed Out."
Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun recently made an epic mashup with "Heathens" and the Stranger Things theme song during a recent show. Check out the final product here.
TOP are currently playing festival in Europe before heading to North America for the Icy Tour next month. See a full list of dates below.
Twenty One Pilots Icy Tour Dates
AUG 18: St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
AUG 20: Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
AUG 21: Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
AUG 23: New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
AUG 24: Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
AUG 26: Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
AUG 27: Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
AUG 30: Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
AUG 31: Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
SEP 02: Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
SEP 03: Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
SEP 04: Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
SEP 07: Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
SEP 09: Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
SEP 10: St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
SEP 13: Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
SEP 14: Houston, TX - Toyota Center
SEP 16: Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena
SEP 17: Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
SEP 18: San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
SEP 20: Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
SEP 22: Portland, OR - Moda Center
SEP 24: Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena