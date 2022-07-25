Venetian Guest Becomes Millionaire After Placing $5 Bet

By Ginny Reese

July 25, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A guest at the Venetian in Las Vegas has recently become a millionaire after making just a $5 bet. 8 News Now reported that the guest has asked to remain anonymous.

The guest was reportedly playing Three Card Poker and was dealt a spade royal flush. The good hand came after the guest made a $5 side bet, making them eligible to win the mega tier of the resort's Millionaire Progressive.

In total, the guest won $1,040,235.

The Millionaire Progressive starts at $1 million and goes up in increments once a player places a $5 side bet. The player must be dealt a natural spade royal flush in order to win.

The Millionaire Progressive is available on several different table games at The Venetian as well as The Palazzo.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.