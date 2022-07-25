VIDEO: Jason Momoa Survives Head-On Crash With Motorcycle

Jason Momoa was involved in a head-on crash with a motorcyclist on a Los Angeles-area highway over the weekend. Law enforcement told TMZ the actor was traveling on Old Topanga Canyon Road on Sunday, July 24th, near the Calabasas area, when a bike traveling in the opposite direction hit him head-on while coming around a curve.

The motorcyclist crossed into the Aquaman star's lane during the bend and hit the left front end of his Oldsmobile muscle car and went flying for a brief moment, reports TMZ. After the rider was ejected from the bike, they reportedly bounced off of Momoa's windshield and cleared the hood of his car, but came out alive and sustained non-life threatening injuries.