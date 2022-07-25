Watch: Kendrick Lamar & Kodak Black Perform Together For The First Time

Kendrick Lamar blessed South Florida with a rare performance of one the biggest hits off his new album, and he brought out Pompano Beach's own Kodak Black to help him out.



On Sunday, July 25, Kendrick Lamar brought the Big Steppers Tour to Miami during his headlining set on the final day of Rolling Loud. After kicking things off with "N95," the Compton native performed a handful of other bangers from Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers like "Rich Spirit" and "Savior." Towards the end of his set, Kendrick brought out Kodak to perform "Silent Hill" together for the first time on Yak's own turf.