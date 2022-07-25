Watch: Kendrick Lamar & Kodak Black Perform Together For The First Time

By Tony M. Centeno

July 25, 2022

Kendrick Lamar & Lil Baby
Photo: Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar blessed South Florida with a rare performance of one the biggest hits off his new album, and he brought out Pompano Beach's own Kodak Black to help him out.

On Sunday, July 25, Kendrick Lamar brought the Big Steppers Tour to Miami during his headlining set on the final day of Rolling Loud. After kicking things off with "N95," the Compton native performed a handful of other bangers from Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers like "Rich Spirit" and "Savior." Towards the end of his set, Kendrick brought out Kodak to perform "Silent Hill" together for the first time on Yak's own turf.

Although his Rolling Loud set didn't have all the elements of his arena tour, Kendrick still managed to customize the stage to look just like it. The pgLang founder made his way to the Ciroc Stage while rocking his infamous silver crown. As Kendrick performed, various messages relating to each song flashed across the huge screens while a squad of extras in white hazmat suits acted accordingly in the background. In addition to Kodak, Kendrick also brought out Baby Keem to perform their track "Family Ties."

K Dot and Kodak's first performance together comes a week after Kendrick Lamar kicked off his Big Steppers Tour in Oklahoma City with openers Baby Keem and Tanna Leone. The tour will continue to hit major cities across the country until it wraps up in Los Angeles in September, and goes overseas beginning in October.

In case you missed out on Kendrick Lamar's performance, watch more scenes from the show below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.