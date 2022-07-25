Watch: Kendrick Lamar & Kodak Black Perform Together For The First Time
By Tony M. Centeno
July 25, 2022
Kendrick Lamar blessed South Florida with a rare performance of one the biggest hits off his new album, and he brought out Pompano Beach's own Kodak Black to help him out.
On Sunday, July 25, Kendrick Lamar brought the Big Steppers Tour to Miami during his headlining set on the final day of Rolling Loud. After kicking things off with "N95," the Compton native performed a handful of other bangers from Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers like "Rich Spirit" and "Savior." Towards the end of his set, Kendrick brought out Kodak to perform "Silent Hill" together for the first time on Yak's own turf.
Although his Rolling Loud set didn't have all the elements of his arena tour, Kendrick still managed to customize the stage to look just like it. The pgLang founder made his way to the Ciroc Stage while rocking his infamous silver crown. As Kendrick performed, various messages relating to each song flashed across the huge screens while a squad of extras in white hazmat suits acted accordingly in the background. In addition to Kodak, Kendrick also brought out Baby Keem to perform their track "Family Ties."
Family Ties @ #RollingLoudMiami #kendrick #babykeem #raptv pic.twitter.com/kjwoplEXPW— Tyler (@TylerBardin) July 25, 2022
K Dot and Kodak's first performance together comes a week after Kendrick Lamar kicked off his Big Steppers Tour in Oklahoma City with openers Baby Keem and Tanna Leone. The tour will continue to hit major cities across the country until it wraps up in Los Angeles in September, and goes overseas beginning in October.
In case you missed out on Kendrick Lamar's performance, watch more scenes from the show below.
.@KodakBlack1k has just hit the stage with @kendricklamar @RollingLoud 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nHWiOAbW9R— KENDRICK LAMAR BIBLE (@dakendrickbible) July 25, 2022
Kendrick Lamar performs Savior at Rolling Loud Miami pic.twitter.com/YpNpNEz8sc— TheRealWestNamManiac (@CharlesDaLast) July 25, 2022
KENDRICK LAMAR PERFORMING “N95” AT ROLLING LOUD MIAMI 😷— WeTalkMusic 🎧 (@We_Talk_Music) July 25, 2022
(via @dakendrickbible)
pic.twitter.com/NVxoCU7KKg