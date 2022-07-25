WATCH: Massive Alligator Roars As Florida Trappers Try To Wrangle It

A shocking video caught the moment a huge alligator unleashed a roar as Florida trappers tried to capture it.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office posted the footage on Facebook, which happened at a home on Oakland Hills Place in Rotonda. Deputies and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) responded to the scene after the homeowner spotted the scaly beast underneath their Jeep.

The video immediately starts with the massive gator roar at an FWC officer before performing several "death rolls" in the yard. Footage later shows some Charlotte County deputies "detaining" the alligator, its huge maw taped shut. Another photo shows the monster lurking underneath the homeowner's vehicle.