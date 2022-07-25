WATCH: Massive Alligator Roars As Florida Trappers Try To Wrangle It
By Zuri Anderson
July 25, 2022
A shocking video caught the moment a huge alligator unleashed a roar as Florida trappers tried to capture it.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office posted the footage on Facebook, which happened at a home on Oakland Hills Place in Rotonda. Deputies and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) responded to the scene after the homeowner spotted the scaly beast underneath their Jeep.
The video immediately starts with the massive gator roar at an FWC officer before performing several "death rolls" in the yard. Footage later shows some Charlotte County deputies "detaining" the alligator, its huge maw taped shut. Another photo shows the monster lurking underneath the homeowner's vehicle.
Rotonda West Gator
"Unbelievably enough, this 11′ 2″ gator took out the homeowner’s light pole," deputies wrote in the post. Nobody was hurt in the incident.
Experts say alligators tend to be more active during warmer seasons, and they just wrapped up their mating season. When they're not getting themselves in goofy situations, they're certainly putting Floridians and local law enforcement on edge.
Officials say a pair of alligators attacked an elderly woman after she fell into a pond in Sarasota County. Back in March, trappers forcefully "evicted" a 12-foot alligator from a home under construction.