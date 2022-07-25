Where To Find The Best Ice Cream In Phoenix

Ice cream is the perfect treat on a hot summer day.

Whether you're craving a milkshake, a hot fudge sundae, or a classic scoop in a cone, Phoenix definitely has an ice cream shop that will meet your standards. So which shops are the best? Yelp has a list of the highest-rated ice cream shops in the area.

According to Yelp, the best ice cream shop in Phoenix is Yogurtini. One Yelp user who reviewed the ice cream shop said:

"My absolute favorite spot to grab dessert, and the most delicious flavors! Toppings now come safely in individual cups, and you can mix and match toppings as you normally would, without the hassle of hands everywhere. Honestly it's kind of nice to get home, our your toppings on, and still have them be tasty and crunchy/fresh from the first bite. Thank you for providing such a great service!"

Here are the top ten ice cream shops in Phoenix, according to Yelp:

Yogurtini Sweet Republic Churn Bruster's Real Ice Cream Scooptopia Sweet Republic Dessert in Desert The Screamery Soda Jerk Bristlecone

Click here to check out the full list of ice cream shops.