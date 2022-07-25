Where To Find The Best Ice Cream In San Antonio

Ice cream is the perfect treat on a hot summer day.

Whether you're craving a milkshake, a hot fudge sundae, or a classic scoop in a cone, San Antonio definitely has an ice cream shop that will meet your standards.

So which shops are the best? Yelp has a list of the highest-rated ice cream shops in the area. According to Yelp, the best ice cream shop in San Antonio is Farenheit 32. One Yelp user who reviewed the ice cream shop said:

"Excellent ice cream, Denise and Julie the owner are awesome. Excellent customer service not to mention the food and hand made treats. Please go you won't regret it."

Here are the top ten ice cream shops in San Antonio, according to Yelp:

Farenheit 32 Arctic Ape Wild Desserts Lick Honest Ice Cream Amy's Ice Creams Menchie's Frozen Yogurt Freshest Ice Creams Boozy's Creamery & Craft Kuma Brindles Awesome Ice Creams Premium Matcha Cafe Maiko

Click here to check out the full list of ice cream shops.