Where To Find The Best Ice Cream In San Antonio

By Ginny Reese

July 25, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Ice cream is the perfect treat on a hot summer day.

Whether you're craving a milkshake, a hot fudge sundae, or a classic scoop in a cone, San Antonio definitely has an ice cream shop that will meet your standards.

So which shops are the best? Yelp has a list of the highest-rated ice cream shops in the area. According to Yelp, the best ice cream shop in San Antonio is Farenheit 32. One Yelp user who reviewed the ice cream shop said:

"Excellent ice cream, Denise and Julie the owner are awesome. Excellent customer service not to mention the food and hand made treats. Please go you won't regret it."

Here are the top ten ice cream shops in San Antonio, according to Yelp:

  1. Farenheit 32
  2. Arctic Ape Wild Desserts
  3. Lick Honest Ice Cream
  4. Amy's Ice Creams
  5. Menchie's Frozen Yogurt
  6. Freshest Ice Creams
  7. Boozy's Creamery & Craft
  8. Kuma
  9. Brindles Awesome Ice Creams
  10. Premium Matcha Cafe Maiko

Click here to check out the full list of ice cream shops.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.