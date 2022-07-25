WWE Discloses $14.6 Million In Unrecorded Expenses Paid By Vince McMahon

World Wrestling Entertainment disclosed $14.6 million in previously unrecorded expenses paid by top shareholder Vince McMahon, according to an SEC filing on Monday (July 25), three days after his official retirement announcement and amid an ongoing investigation into claims of sexual misconduct.

The company also hinted that the allegations against McMahon, which have been independently overseen by its board, are also being investigated by other entities.

“The Company has also received, and may receive in the future, regulatory, investigative and enforcement inquiries, subpoenas or demands arising from, related to, or in connection with these matters,” WWE said in the SEC filing.

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal, which exclusively reported WWE's investigation a $3 million hush-money settlement paid by McMahon to a woman over an alleged affair, reported that the 76-year-old paid more than $12 million in hush money to four women during the past 16 years in an effort to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.

McMahon remains WWE's largest shareholder with approximately 32% stake in the sports entertainment company.

McMahon officially announced his retirement in an official statement shared by the company on Friday, confirming his daughter, acting chairwoman and CEO Stephanie McMahon, and WWE President Nick Khan, would take over as co-CEOs amid his departure.

On Monday, Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported McMahon's son-in-law, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, will be leading WWE creative, according to an email sent to WWE employees.