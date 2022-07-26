29-Year-Old California Soccer Player Dies After 'In Game Brawl'

By Logan DeLoye

July 26, 2022

Photo: GoFundMe.com

A 29-year-old soccer player from California has passed away as a result of a violent attack during a soccer game. According to TMZ, Misael Sanchez was attacked by opposing players at Oxnard High School on July 10. When a referee made a call that the opposing players did not agree with, the players began to physically beat Sanchez and his teammates. Sanchez was unresponsive after the attack and was immediately taken to the Ventura County Medical Center.

TMZ mentioned that the cause of death has yet to be determined, but it is assumed to have been a result of the injures sustained from that attack 15 days prior.

Sanchez's family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the cost of his funeral arrangements.

"It is with a heavy heart to share the passing of our beloved son, Misael Sanchez. My family is heartbroken and still in disbelief, as we expected a bright future for him. Misael was assaulted by multiple assailants on July 10, 2022, and left in critical condition. We were not ready for this type of goodbye. At this time, we are asking for your prayers, and if you can contribute financially, it will be greatly appreciated. The donations will help cover the cost of Misael’s funeral and memorial," the page detailed.

A 46-year-old man was the only one arrested after the brawl. Other players have yet to be identified.

