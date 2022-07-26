3 Tennessee Food Trucks Named Among The Best In America

Food trucks are a great way to grab a bite to eat while you're on the go or exploring different parts of the city. Some specialize in sweet treats or wood-fired pizza while others choose to honor the barbecue tradition or highlight locally-grown produce.

LoveFood compiled a list of the 50 best food trucks found around the country. While some choices showed off street cuisine in places like Hawaii, Texas and Michigan, among others, three food trucks around Tennessee made the cut. Nashville's Steaming Goat and Grilled Cheeserie snagged a spot on the list while Soi Number 9 represented Memphis.

Steaming Goat

Located in Nashville, the Steaming Goat Food Truck has been treating hungry locals and tourists alike to its sandwich-filled menu since it first launched in 2014. The menu changes often but some popular options that can typically be found include The Big Horse, with roasted chicken and cheddar jack cheese, or the Cuba South, serving up pulled pork and Swiss cheese.

Grilled Cheeserie

Another Music City favorite, The Grilled Cheeserie is filled with decadent, cheesy bites sure to satisfy, from the specialty pizza melt to the "make your own melt" feature. The food truck was such a hit that it has gone on to also open a brick-and-mortar location at 2003 Belcourt Avenue in Nashville.

Soi Number 9

Since launching in 2017, Soi Number 9 has made a name for itself in Memphis, bringing a taste of Thailand to the heart of the South. According to LoveFood, the Khao Soi Noodles are a favorite, featuring egg noodles in a yellow curry soup with chicken and pickled mustard greens.

To see all of LoveFood's choices of the country's best food trucks, check out the full list here.