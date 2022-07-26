91,000 Fentanyl Tucked Inside Chip Containers Discovered In Washington

Two Washington men are facing charges for allegedly smuggling thousands of drugs hidden in potato chip containers, according to local authorities on July 22.

The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office says they busted Juan E. Hernandez-Hernandez and Alejandro Macias-Velazquez for drug trafficking, including the sale and distribution of fentanyl. Officials claim it was part of an ongoing investigation into the suspects' alleged ties to a Transnational Criminal Organization (TCO) importing narcotics into the county.

Deputies and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents caught wind of Hernandez-Hernandez arranging a delivery at a parking lot in Bellingham, the sheriff's office says. Officials reportedly spotted Macias-Velazquez pulling up to the location with a duffel bag containing 91,000 fentanyl pills concealed in snack containers. Cops arrested the duo this month.