Creatures Secreting Deadly Toxin Emerge Amid Arizona's Monsoon Season

Arizona's monsoon season is drawing out all kinds of creatures. FOX 10 Phoenix reported that one particular creature that's emerging secretes a deadly toxin.

The Sonoran Desert Toads are poisonous to pets.

Megan Shacklett has a pup named Harvey who got himself into some trouble with one of the toads. Shacklett said, "His eyes were completely dilated. He was foaming at the mouth." Harvey came across one of the toads and the toad secreted the deadly toxin as a defense mechanism.

Amy Burnett with Arizona Game and Fish said, "I just heard fro a vet friend who said recently, they've seen more toad poisoning in office than snakebites. The monsoon is in full swing, and these toads are coming out."

Shacklett said, "We think he was actually playing around with it." This was not the first time Harvey got into some trouble with one of the toads, so the family sprang into action.

Shacklett said, "We started rinsing out his mouth to get the venom out, and stuff like that." Shacklett has taken measures to keep snakes and toads out of the yard.