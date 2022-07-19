Mesmerizing Footage Shows Monsoon Moving Through Arizona

By Ginny Reese

July 19, 2022

Several cities across Arizona saw monsoon weather over the weekend. FOX 10 Phoenix reported that the storms moved through, leaving behind severe damage and power outages. Thousands of residents across the state lost power, many of them in the Valley. 12 News reported that the strong storms flattened a mobile home in the Valley.

Several viewers sent in videos to Fox 10 of the monsoon, some showing some stunning and mesmerizing moments

One portion of the video shows a lighting show dancing across the sky. Another shows an orange wall of dust moving across the area. A time lapse in the middle shows the wall of rain moving across the mountains.

One of the not-so-mesmerizing moments shows a tree that has fallen on a vehicle due to the heavy rains and high winds. Another shows trees bending in the strong winds and rain heavily pouring across roadways.

Check out Fox 10 Phoenix's video below, or click here to view it on the news outlet's website:

