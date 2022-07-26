Drake Reveals More Artists Set To Take The Stage At October World Weekend

Drake just revealed more artists who are scheduled to take the stage at his October World Weekend festival coming up in a few days.

In an Instagram post on Monday (July 25), the "God's Plan" rapper announced who the All Canadian North Stars are for the first night of this weekend's festival celebrating its 10th anniversary. Artists include Choclair, Keshia Chanté, Frank-N-Dank, k-os, Glenn Lewis, Maestro French Wes, In Essence, Rascalz, Jully Black, Saukrates, Kardinal Offishall, Shawn Desman and some "special guests."

The All Canadian North Stars are set to take the stage Thursday (July 28) at the History stage in Toronto. "A celebration of the music that paved the way for all of us," Drake said about the lineup.

October World Weekend, which was first announced earlier this month, continues Friday (July 29) with performances from Chris Brown and Lil Baby at the Budweiser stage. On Monday (August 1), you can catch a Young Money reunion performance from Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj at the Budweiser stage.

Tickets are currently on sale here.