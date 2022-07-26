Elderly Chicago Woman Converts Life Savings Into Bitcoin After Phone Scam

By Logan DeLoye

July 26, 2022

Surprised shocked mature woman talking on mobile phone
Photo: Getty Images

It all started when a phone scammer called an elderly Chicago woman in May and told her that she committed a series of crimes. According to FOXNEWS, the scammer told 74-year-old Henriette Schmuhl that she would have to convert her entire life savings to bitcoin and change her social security number if she wanted to clear her name.

Schmuhl lost a total of $230,000 to the scammer. The scammer identified himself as Andrew Hall, an employee of the U.S Department of Homeland Security. He told Schmuhl that she would be charged for drug trafficking and money laundering if she did not do exactly what he said.

The scammer told her that if she notified the police she would be arrested, and that he was just trying to "help" her. He was also able to convince Schmuhl that she needed a new social security number because her identity was at stake. The money that she was told to withdraw from her account was for her "protection." She was told to purchase a series of gift cards and put $17,000 on each. That money was then converted into digital currency by bitcoin machines over the last few months.

Schmuhl never told her family that she received these calls. After convincing her to funnel all of her money out of her accounts, the scammer never called again.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.