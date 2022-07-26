Here's The Best Place For Camping In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

July 26, 2022

View from tent to the mountain. Sport and active life concept
Photo: Getty Images

Immersing yourself in nature can soothe the soul, and no other activity does it better than camping. Not only is it an enjoyable activity, but it can be good for you, too, according to Utah State University.

"Benefits include relationship building, opportunities to learn and develop new skills, unplugging and getting away from screens, connecting with nature, stress reduction, and increasing physical fitness," researchers say. "The physical demands of backpacking, setting up tents and making camp, hiking, fishing, and exploring nature certainly count as exercise which contributes to our overall health and well-being."

Many people immediately think about the woods when it comes to camping, but it's not your only option. People also flock to deserts, beaches, mountains, canyons, and other terrains to pop their tents.

If you're wondering about the best camping spot near you, Travel + Leisure got you covered. They found the best campsite in every state, including Colorado. Their pick for the Centennial State is...

Piñon Flats Campground at Great Sand Dunes National Park!

Writers also explained why they picked this location:

"Mountains of sand may not be the first thing that comes to mind in Colorado, but the nation's largest dunes soar over 700 feet into the sky at this popular park. Eighty-eight sites in two separate loops accommodate tents or RVs, but your best bet is grabbing a free backcountry permit and finding your own corner of the 30-mile dune field for an otherworldly night under the stars."

Click HERE to check out the full list.

