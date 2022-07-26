Horrible Smells, Hundreds Of Nests Taking Over This Texas Neighborhood

Hundreds of eggs are being laid in areas across McKinney, and it's leading residents to look for a solution.

WFAA reported that the birds are "covering" the canopies near homes. Jerry Kreisler lives in the Kings Lake neighborhood, where he and his wife started noticing the birds in May. Kreisler said, "They die all over the yard. We pick them up daily. This is a buffet for bobcats, vultures, and hawks."

Kreisler said it seems like the birds started blanketing the canopies overnight. Kreisler said, "We're locked out of our yard for pretty much this summer which, in this heat, may be a plus."

Another McKinney resident, Nancy Rovik, travels through the Kings Lake area all the time. She said she has noticed hundreds of nests and has seen eggs being run over and falling from the trees. She said that wildlife officials have removed hundreds of dead egrets from the area.

Kreisler and his wife have already gathered between 50 and 60 baby birds on their property.

The Migratory Bird Treaty Act federally protects egrets, so once they nest they cannot be harassed.