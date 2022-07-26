'Hustle' Star Juancho Hernangómez Finds New NBA Home: Report

By Jason Hall

July 26, 2022

Hustle Philadelphia Special Screening
Photo: Getty Images

NBA free agent Juancho Hernangómez, who starred in the Netflix film Hustle alongside Adam Sandler, has reportedly found a new NBA home.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Hernangómez is "finalizing a one-year deal with the Toronto Raptors," citing sources with knowledge of the negotiations in a tweet shared on Tuesday (July 26).

The Madrid native played for three teams -- the Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz -- during the 2021-22 NBA season, averaging 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds during a combined 40 games, which included nine starts for the Jazz.

Hernangómez was selected by the Denver Nuggets at No. 15 overall in the 2016 NBA Draft and spent three full seasons with the franchise before being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves midway through the 2019-20 season and later the Celtics ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Hernangómez played Bo Cruz in the Netflix sports comedy-drama film Hustle, which centers around Sandler's character, Stanley Sugerman, an international scout for the Philadelphia 76ers, discovering the basketball player in Spain and mentoring him ahead of the NBA draft.

The name "Bo Cruz" was trending on Twitter after Wojnarowski's report of Hernangómez finalizing a deal with Toronto.

Hernangómez enters his seventh NBA season with a career average of 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in 297 total career appearances, which includes 66 starts for three of his previous five NBA teams.

