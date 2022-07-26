Monkeypox Cases Rise In Michigan, WHO Declares Public Health Emergency

By Taylor Linzinmeir

July 26, 2022

Arm of a doctor wearing a gown and latex gloves holding a yellow sign with a symbol with a monkey danger triangle and Monkeypox, on a red background. Pandemic, virus, epidemic, Nigeria and smallpox.
Photo: Getty Images

Michigan health officials have announced today (July 26) there are currently 25 confirmed cases of monkeypox statewide, according to Click on Detroit. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has deemed monkeypox a public health emergency.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), monkeypox is a disease caused by the monkeypox virus. The virus is part of the same family of viruses that cause smallpox. Symptoms of monkeypox are also similar to those of smallpox, though they are often milder. In addition, monkeypox is rarely fatal.

However, the outbreak is spreading rapidly and there is a "clear risk of further international spread," according to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (via NPR). There are currently more than 16,000 cases globally, according to the CDC, and 2,891 of those cases have been confirmed in the U.S. The outbreak is largely among men who have sex with other men or who have multiple sexual partners.

Here's a breakdown of where there have been confirmed cases of monkeypox in Michigan:

  • Detroit City: 9 total cases of monkeypox
  • Kent: 2 total cases of monkeypox
  • Macomb: 5 total cases of monkeypox
  • Oakland: 6 total cases of monkeypox
  • Washtenaw: 2 total cases of monkeypox
  • Wayne: 1 total case of monkeypox
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.