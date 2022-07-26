Nicki Minaj Confirms Release Date For Her New Single 'Freaky Girl'

Nicki's newest song will also follow tracks like "Bussin" featuring Lil Baby and "We Go Up" featuring Fivio Foreign. She also teamed up with Coi Leray for the rising rapper's song "Blick Blick" off her Trendsetter album. With her new song on the way, the hunger for Nicki's new album grows stronger among the Barbz.



There's not a lot of details about the specifics of the album, but fans more or less know what to expect. Earlier this year, Nicki Minaj explained the overall direction of her upcoming album, which would serve as the follow-up to her 2018 LP Queen.



“There’s a little bit of full-circledness happening, because I’m creating music kinda like how I used to create music when I first started rapping on mixtapes,” Nicki said in a radio interview. “Which is just having a great experience, enjoying it, being in the moment, staying present in the moment and seeing what happens.”



Look out for "Freaky Girl" dropping on August 12.