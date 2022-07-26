Paramore Celebrate Album Anniversary With Hilarious Throwback Picture
By Katrina Nattress
July 27, 2022
It's hard to believe that Paramore's All We Know Is Falling is 17 years old, but what's even more jaw-dropping is to see how young the band was when their debut album came out in 2005. To put it in perspective, they shared a throwback picture on Instagram with the hilarious caption "our first album is older than anyone in this pic." Singer Hayley Williams also shared a grainy throwback photo complete with a flip phone on her personal page, writing "tell me where our time went #AWKIF"
The album featured singles "Pressure," "Emergency," and "All We Know." See both throwback posts below.
Earlier this year, Williams revealed Paramore was working on their follow-up to 2017's After Laughter. The band also recently announced their first tour since 2018. Check out the full list of dates below.
Paramore 2022 Tour Dates
October 2, 2022 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Theater
October 4, 2022 - Magna, UT - The Great SaltAir
October 6, 2022 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater Omaha
October 8, 2022 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
October 9, 2022 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits
October 11, 2022 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
October 14, 2022 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater
October 16, 2022 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits
October 22, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
October 23, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
October 29, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
November 7, 2022 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
November 9, 2022 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
November 11, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
November 15, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
November 16, 2022 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
November 19, 2022 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital Festival