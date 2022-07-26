Paramore Celebrate Album Anniversary With Hilarious Throwback Picture

By Katrina Nattress

July 27, 2022

Photo: AFP

It's hard to believe that Paramore's All We Know Is Falling is 17 years old, but what's even more jaw-dropping is to see how young the band was when their debut album came out in 2005. To put it in perspective, they shared a throwback picture on Instagram with the hilarious caption "our first album is older than anyone in this pic." Singer Hayley Williams also shared a grainy throwback photo complete with a flip phone on her personal page, writing "tell me where our time went #AWKIF"

The album featured singles "Pressure," "Emergency," and "All We Know." See both throwback posts below.

Earlier this year, Williams revealed Paramore was working on their follow-up to 2017's After Laughter. The band also recently announced their first tour since 2018. Check out the full list of dates below.

Paramore 2022 Tour Dates

October 2, 2022 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Theater

October 4, 2022 - Magna, UT - The Great SaltAir

October 6, 2022 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater Omaha

October 8, 2022 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

October 9, 2022 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

October 11, 2022 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

October 14, 2022 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater

October 16, 2022 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

October 22, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

October 23, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

October 29, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

November 7, 2022 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

November 9, 2022 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

November 11, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

November 15, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

November 16, 2022 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

November 19, 2022 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital Festival

Paramore
