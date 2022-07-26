Paramore Celebrate Album Anniversary With Hilarious Throwback Picture

It's hard to believe that Paramore's All We Know Is Falling is 17 years old, but what's even more jaw-dropping is to see how young the band was when their debut album came out in 2005. To put it in perspective, they shared a throwback picture on Instagram with the hilarious caption "our first album is older than anyone in this pic." Singer Hayley Williams also shared a grainy throwback photo complete with a flip phone on her personal page, writing "tell me where our time went #AWKIF"

The album featured singles "Pressure," "Emergency," and "All We Know." See both throwback posts below.