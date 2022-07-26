Rally's Planning To Open More Locations Across Arizona

Rally's fast food chain has recently opened its fifth location in the state. ABC 15 reported that the fast food chain plans to open more restaurant locations across the Grand canyon State.

Robert Bhagwandat, senior director of franchise development at Rally's, says that at least two more locations will open in the Phoenix area. They should be open by the end of August.

Bhagwandat told ABC 15:

"We’ve actually had three different franchise groups that are in the Phoenix DMA that have actually all signed on to develop multiple units. So right now, we’re currently at five. We have at least two more that we know of that will open this year in 2022. Beyond that, we also have about another 13 that are in the pipeline, that will be stretching anywhere from Goodyear all the way back over to Queen Creek."

According to Bhagwandat, there will be at least 15 Rally's locations across Arizona by the end of 2025.

The next location is set to open at 1935 W Northern Ave on August 9th. The seventh location is set to open at 7890 W Thomas Road in West Phoenix by the end of August.