Selena Gomez Reflects On Her 20s In Emotional Post After Turning 30
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 26, 2022
Selena Gomez is reflecting on the past decade of her life as she enters a new one. On Friday, July 22nd, the actress and singer turned 30 and now that her extravagant, star-studded celebrations are done with, she took a moment to get personal about her life so far.
"Have had a moment to catch up. Though there are so many words to say I’ll simply leave it at this. My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget," she reflected. "Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today. I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants."
The emotional caption was accompanied by stunning portraits that were taken during her birthday party which was attended by her longtime friend Francia Raisa and singer Ava Max. Selena went on in the post, "Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way. I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me.. I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you."
"After a few days of celebrating," which included an internet-breaking reunion with her BFF Taylor Swift, "my heart feels full, grateful and I can say that I’m starting to really like 30. Thank you SO much for being a part of my life, here’s to another decade! Love you all inside and out so much it hurts!"