Selena Gomez Reflects On Her 20s In Emotional Post After Turning 30

Selena Gomez is reflecting on the past decade of her life as she enters a new one. On Friday, July 22nd, the actress and singer turned 30 and now that her extravagant, star-studded celebrations are done with, she took a moment to get personal about her life so far.

"Have had a moment to catch up. Though there are so many words to say I’ll simply leave it at this. My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget," she reflected. "Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today. I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants."