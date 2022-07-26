Texas Scholars To Be Featured In 'Shark Week' Program

By Ginny Reese

July 26, 2022

Some Texas scholars are set to be featured on Shark Week. My San Antonio reported that the scholars will have a "heavy presence" on the popular TV program.

Students and experts from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will share their expertise during Shark Week and National Geographic's SharkFest. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi says online that the Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studios at TAMU-CC and school researchers will be featured.

Dr. Greg Stunz, director for the Center for Sportfish Science and Conservation and TAMU-CC Professor of Marine Biology and Endowed Chair for Fisheries and Ocean Health says that sharks are ambassadors. He said:

"Sharks are such great ambassadors for the ocean. They are a key that opens the door for scientific curiosity and learning. Most people are fascinated with sharks, and with the help of these charismatic animals, we have a great opportunity to teach children and adults about why healthy oceans are essential to the well-being of people and the planet."

Dr. Kelsey Banks, Stunz and CSSC Assistant Research Scientist, has been chosen for shark-related programming before. Banks said:

"Without sharks, out oceans are out of balance. By understanding the importance of their ecological roles and conserving these apex predators, we are helping to ensure healthy oceans for future generations."
