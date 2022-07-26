Texas Women Make The Most Of Traffic Jam By Twerking On Top Of Car

By Dani Medina

July 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Being stuck in a traffic jam is one of the world's most annoying things. But two Texas woman made the most of it.

In a viral video on social media, two women are seen twerking on top of their car that's stopped in bumper-to-bumper traffic on a freeway in Houston, according to MySanAntonio.

"imagine driving home from work and seeing this on the freeway…welcome to Houston," Twitter user @shoot2kill captioned the video shared on social media, that has received over 180,000 likes and over 20,000 retweets.

While some users were confused at the women's actions, others were more concerned with how the heck they didn't burn themselves twerking on the roof of the what-has-to-be hot car in the sweltering Texas heat.

"how was her skin not peeling on that roof 😭," one user said.

"Sis is strong. Cuz the roof of a car, in THIS 108 degree sun in Texas? That's Kryptonian skin right there 😭," said another.

