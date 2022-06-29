Megan Thee Stallion's Eye-Popping Twerk Video Has The Internet Drooling

The comment section of Meg's post was full of fans and voyeurs who couldn't get enough of Meg's wobbling backside. While her loyal followers gushed at the sight of her impromptu twerk-out session, her fellow rappers like City Girls' Yung Miami & JT, Coi Leray, Latto, Doechii, SZA and Tiffany Haddish all had hilarious reactions to the video.



"REMIND THESE HOES!!!!!!😍😍😍😍😍" JT wrote.



"That ass NEVA play!!! 🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍" Dreezy commented.



They weren't the only ones who were sprung off Meg's twerk video. Pop star Lauren Jauregui and actress Vanessa Hudgens also showed some love to Meg. Meanwhile, Sean Kingston couldn't contain himself as he watched the Grammy award-winning rapper twerk like her life depended on it.



"Omg SMH. I'm tryna put a 💍 on it asap 😂😍😍❤️" Kingston said.



Elsewhere online, fans felt blessed to have been able to witness Meg's twerking. Some even suggested that she would make bank by hosting a twerk class. See what else fans had to say about Megan Thee Stallion's video below.