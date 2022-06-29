Megan Thee Stallion's Eye-Popping Twerk Video Has The Internet Drooling

By Tony M. Centeno

June 29, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion
Photo: Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion makes headlines for plenty of reasons these days. The Houston bombshell recently became the talk of the Internet after she gave the world a glimpse at her superb twerking skills.

The Hotties out there are more than aware of the "Body" rapper's expert dancing capabilities but on Tuesday night, June 28, Meg went a step further to show her nearly 30 million followers how she's mastered the art of twerking. In a 40-second she posted to her Instagram timeline, we can see Tina Snow gyrating her booty at record speed to Ha-Sizzle's "Biggidy Bounce It" as her friend records all the action.

The comment section of Meg's post was full of fans and voyeurs who couldn't get enough of Meg's wobbling backside. While her loyal followers gushed at the sight of her impromptu twerk-out session, her fellow rappers like City Girls' Yung Miami & JT, Coi Leray, Latto, Doechii, SZA and Tiffany Haddish all had hilarious reactions to the video.

"REMIND THESE HOES!!!!!!😍😍😍😍😍" JT wrote.

"That ass NEVA play!!! 🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍" Dreezy commented.

They weren't the only ones who were sprung off Meg's twerk video. Pop star Lauren Jauregui and actress Vanessa Hudgens also showed some love to Meg. Meanwhile, Sean Kingston couldn't contain himself as he watched the Grammy award-winning rapper twerk like her life depended on it.

"Omg SMH. I'm tryna put a 💍 on it asap 😂😍😍❤️" Kingston said.

Elsewhere online, fans felt blessed to have been able to witness Meg's twerking. Some even suggested that she would make bank by hosting a twerk class. See what else fans had to say about Megan Thee Stallion's video below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.