“I always wanted my own Halloween Horror Nights haunted house as Halloween has always been significant to my music, so this is a total dream come to life," Tesfaye said according to a press release. "I feel like my music videos have served as a launching pad for a collaboration like this, and I cannot wait for people to experience this madness!”

The Weeknd's After Hours album is still hitting for fans, which is why he was able to effortlessly fuse the project into his After Hours Til Dawn Tour. His long-awaited U.S. tour has been hitting major cities from coast to coast after it was pushed back from its original 2020 dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Abel finally kicked off the tour in Philadelphia after his plans to begin in his hometown of Toronto was thwarted by an outage at Canada’s main telecommunications company, Rogers Telecommunications. The final show of the tour will go down on September 22, which is the rescheduled date for his Toronto show.



Meanwhile, The Weeknd's haunted house makes its debut on September 2. There's no word on whether The Weeknd will pop up at his haunted house in Orlando, but anything it possible. Check out the announcement video for the event below and buy your tickets here.

