The Weeknd, Universal Studios Announce 'After Hours' Inspired Haunted House

By Tony M. Centeno

July 26, 2022

The Weeknd
Photo: Getty Images

The Weeknd has teamed up with Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights to create a haunted house based on his After Hours album.

On Tuesday, July 26, the "Blinding Lights" singer and Universal Studios announced their plans for the haunted house. According to Universal's website, the creepy attraction will feature all kinds of ghoulish figures including a face-carving slasher, bandaged maniacs, "a grotesque mannequin masquerade" and plenty more. The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, is the first artist to collaborate with Halloween Horror Nights for the "unprecedented" haunted house. Other notable haunted houses on the roster include "The Horrors of Blumhouse," "Halloween" and "Universal Monsters: Legends Collide."

“I always wanted my own Halloween Horror Nights haunted house as Halloween has always been significant to my music, so this is a total dream come to life," Tesfaye said according to a press release. "I feel like my music videos have served as a launching pad for a collaboration like this, and I cannot wait for people to experience this madness!”

The Weeknd's After Hours album is still hitting for fans, which is why he was able to effortlessly fuse the project into his After Hours Til Dawn Tour. His long-awaited U.S. tour has been hitting major cities from coast to coast after it was pushed back from its original 2020 dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Abel finally kicked off the tour in Philadelphia after his plans to begin in his hometown of Toronto was thwarted by an outage at Canada’s main telecommunications company, Rogers Telecommunications. The final show of the tour will go down on September 22, which is the rescheduled date for his Toronto show.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd's haunted house makes its debut on September 2. There's no word on whether The Weeknd will pop up at his haunted house in Orlando, but anything it possible. Check out the announcement video for the event below and buy your tickets here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.