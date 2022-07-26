This Is The Weirdest Roadside Attraction In Louisiana

Strange roadside attractions are some of the best ways to break up the monotony of a seemingly endless road trip, giving you a chance to stretch your legs after hours spent inside the car while seeing what small cities across the country have to offer.

Trips To Discover compiled a list of the "weirdest" and most interesting roadside attraction in each state, including a mysterious spot right here in Louisiana. According to the site:

"Sometimes weird is good. After all, how boring would like be if everything was 'normal?' The U.S. has quite a few oddities, many of which are best explored on a road trip."

So what is the "weirdest" roadside attraction in Louisiana?

Abita Mystery House

On your next road trip, find out what's lurking inside the Abita Mystery House, located in Abita Springs. From alleged UFOs to unique creatures, you'll leave this place wondering what other mysteries await to be discovered. Here's what Trips To Discover had to say:

"Located in the heart of Abita Springs (a Louisiana must-visit town), the Abita Mystery House is accessed via a 1930s gas station. For a few bucks, you can explore inside, where all sorts of monstrous freaks are displayed like the Quackigator and Bassigator, along with a flying saucer that's crashed into an Airstream trailer and a house covered with thousands of glass shards."

Check out the full list here to see the most interesting roadside attractions in each state.