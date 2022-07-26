This Is The Weirdest Roadside Attraction In North Carolina

Strange roadside attractions are some of the best ways to break up the monotony of a seemingly endless road trip, giving you a chance to stretch your legs after hours spent inside the car while seeing what small cities across the country have to offer.

Trips To Discover compiled a list of the "weirdest" and most interesting roadside attraction in each state, including a unique spot right here in North Carolina. According to the site:

"Sometimes weird is good. After all, how boring would like be if everything was 'normal?' The U.S. has quite a few oddities, many of which are best explored on a road trip."

So what is the "weirdest" roadside attraction in North Carolina?

Reminiscing Sculpture

Located in Henderson, the "Reminiscing" sculpture stands as a scandalous tribute to pop culture icon Marilyn Monroe's legs. Here's what Trips To Discover had to say:

"When it was created in 2005 by backhoe operator Ricky Pearce, Reminiscing, with its 40-foot-long pair of women's legs spread suggestively, was not take well by Henderson's residents. But, as it was a tribute to Marilyn Monroe, eventually, art won out, and the piece still stands today."

