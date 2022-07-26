Video Shows Red Sox Fans Fighting Each Other Amid Team's Struggles

Boston Red Sox's fans' frustration appeared to escalate in the stands of Fenway Park amid the team's recent struggles.

A video shared by Twitter user @kind_spice showed two fans fighting in the bleachers before being separated by security Monday (July 25) night during the Red Sox's game against the Cleveland Guardians.

The video begins with a man in a red shirt holding down another man in a white shirt who, despite being on his back, throws several punches at his adversary.

"Guy in the red dumped a drink on the guy in white," the Twitter user wrote when asked what started the altercation.

The Twitter video already has more than 1 million views as of Tuesday (July 26) morning.