Billy Corgan To Host Highland Park Benefit Concert

Billy Corgan, lead singer of world-renowned rock band The Smashing Pumpkins, is hosting a benefit concert for the victims of the Highland Park shooting on Wednesday evening. According to CBS NEWS, Corgan and his partner Chloe Mendel will be live streaming the concert via the Smashing Pumpkins Youtube channel at 9:00 p.m EST.

Corgan has lived in the Highland Park area for over 20 years. He and Mendel own a cafe located just one block from where the tragedy occurred during the fatal fourth of July parade. He discussed the impact that the shooting has had on community-wide mental health.

"We were so shocked by what had happened and, of course, the damage to our community, not only the carnage that happened but the psychological effects -- the mental health effects," Corgan shared with CBS NEWS. "Twelve hundred people a day have been going to the local high school seeking mental health care so we felt that void and wanted to step in that void."

The rockstar stressed the need for healing throughout the community. He plans to do his part through music.

"We're trying to just use music to kind of bring people together, to get everybody moving back in the same direction and I tell you, this community really needs it."

Viewers who tune into the livestream will be able to donate to the community through a fundraiser link.