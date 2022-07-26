Arizona Storms Send Tree Branch Crashing Into Woman's Car

Tucson saw an active weekend for storms. KVOA reported that one Tucson mom is now having to deal with damage after a large tree branch fell onto her car.

Anjolie Faccio was out on Saturday supporting the local music scene when heavy rains and wind showed up out of the blue. She later found that a large tree branch had pierced her windshield, leaving the hood and roof smashed.

If that isn't bad enough, someone broke into her smashed car over night and stole the things she needed to do her job. Now she's left without reliable transportation and is unable to do her job.

John Bujak, the co-owner of House of Bards, said that the storm moved through quickly, and it was strong. The tree that damaged Anjolie's vehicle was in a wash next to the business. He said that the City has been trying to "better maintain the wash" for years.

Anjolie's insurance will not cover the damage to her vehicle. She didn't state whether or not she plans to file a claim against the city.