Here's What Arizonans Should Do If Caught Driving In A Dust Storm

Dust storms come on rapidly during Arizona's monsoon season. 12 News reported that there are several things you should do if you're ever caught driving in one of the dangerous dust storms.

The first step is to pull over. Arizona's Department of Transportation uses the phrase "Pull Aside, Stay Alive."

Here are some things you should do during a dust storm, according to ADOT:

slow down

pull entirely off the road if possible

turn off headlights

do not use hazard lights

keep your foot off the break

set your emergency brake

stay inside the vehicle

wait patiently for the storm to pass

It seems odd to be told to turn off lights and hazards, but there's actually a good reason for it. ADOT explains that others driving behind you may be using your lights as a guide, causing them to potentially crash into your parked vehicle.

In 2013, a haboob caused a 19-car pile up on Interstate 10 near Pichacho Peak. That crash caused three deaths and a dozen injuries, according to 12 News.