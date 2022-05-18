Video Captures Dust Devil Trailing Through Arizona Town

A dust devil was spotted making its way across Kingman, Arizona, and it was all caught on camera. Fox 10 Phoenix reported that viewer Melissa Taylor caught the video of the wind phenomenon.

Though the video was taken from a distance, the footage clearly shows the well-formed dust devil moving across the area.

Dust devils are a common wind phenomenon that happen throughout the world, including Arizona. The National Weather Service stated on their website, "The dust-filled vortices, created by strong surface heating, are generally smaller and less intense than a tornado." However, they can still cause quite intense damage to some structures

Check out the video that Fox 10 Phoenix posted on YouTube below: