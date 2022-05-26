Arizona Dust Devil Picks Up Trampoline, Drops It On I-10

An Arizona dust devil picked up a trampoline and threw it over a wall onto I-10, reported 12 News.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said that a trooper noticed the trampoline get picked up by the powerful wind before it was dropped onto the freeway.

The trampoline bounced around between the freeway lanes before a trucker finally pushed it over to the right of the road. That's when DPS hooked a tow strap to the trampoline to keep it from interrupting traffic again.

Thankfully, no one was injured by the rogue trampoline.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety posted photos on Twitter. The department wrote:

"One message we never expected to share: Secure your trampoline! On May 21, a trooper was on a traffic stop on I-10 in Tucson when he saw a trampoline lifted into the air by a powerful dust devil. It was tossed over a concrete wall onto I-10, where it bounced from EB to WB lanes.

A quick-thinking trucker slowly pushed the trampoline to the right, away from other drivers. As he did so, the trooper arrived on scene & used his patrol vehicle & tow strap to secure the trampoline before it could fly off again. Thanks to the vigilant truck driver for his help!"