Lauren Jauregui Reacts To Normani's VMA Nominations In The Sweetest Way

Lauren Jauregui and Normani shared the sweetest interaction after VMA nominations were announced yesterday (July 26.)

Jauregui had nothing but high praise for her former Fifth Harmony bandmate's whopping three nominations for her song "Wild Side." After the nominees were announced Normani wrote on Twitter, "wow woke up in complete shock honestly. wild side is nominated for three @vmas ✨ thank you @mtv." Jauregui responded shortly after with, "MANI!!! F-ck yes!! So deserved!!!!🔥 YAYYYYY." The interaction concluded with gratitude from the "Fair" singer, "my heart. thank you angel. ily so much 🫶🏽🥺😭✨."

The tenth anniversary of Fifth Harmony's formation was on Wednesday, July 27. Though the group has been on hiatus since 2018, Jauregui has said that there will always be a "sisterhood" between them according to People. See the interaction below: