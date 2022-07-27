Lauren Jauregui Reacts To Normani's VMA Nominations In The Sweetest Way
By Yashira C.
July 27, 2022
Lauren Jauregui and Normani shared the sweetest interaction after VMA nominations were announced yesterday (July 26.)
Jauregui had nothing but high praise for her former Fifth Harmony bandmate's whopping three nominations for her song "Wild Side." After the nominees were announced Normani wrote on Twitter, "wow woke up in complete shock honestly. wild side is nominated for three @vmas ✨ thank you @mtv." Jauregui responded shortly after with, "MANI!!! F-ck yes!! So deserved!!!!🔥 YAYYYYY." The interaction concluded with gratitude from the "Fair" singer, "my heart. thank you angel. ily so much 🫶🏽🥺😭✨."
The tenth anniversary of Fifth Harmony's formation was on Wednesday, July 27. Though the group has been on hiatus since 2018, Jauregui has said that there will always be a "sisterhood" between them according to People. See the interaction below:
my heart. thank you angel. ily so much 🫶🏽🥺😭✨ https://t.co/YuSvWUI4oa— Normani (@Normani) July 27, 2022
Earlier this year, Jauregui defended Fifth Harmony fans after a viral tweet criticized "stans." She responded to the tweet that claimed that “stans are a huge problem for artists" with: “Not ppl tryna come for the harmonizers…. good luck! No seriously though I (we) love you all forever for being such a monumental part of making our dreams come true. (Y’all are shady & messy but let’s not pretend y’all were the only fandom with this energy at the time) we also all grew up so much together and have evolved as humans past that era I feel like too."