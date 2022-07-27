Louisiana Food Truck Named One Of The Best In America

Food trucks are a great way to grab a bite to eat while you're on the go or exploring different parts of the city. Some specialize in sweet treats or wood-fired pizza while others choose to honor the barbecue tradition or highlight locally-grown produce.

LoveFood compiled a list of the 50 best food trucks found around the country. While some choices showed off street cuisine in places like Hawaii, Texas and Michigan, among others, one food truck traveling around Louisiana made the cut.

So which Louisiana food truck was chosen as one of the best in the country?

Taceaux Loceaux

Located in New Orleans, Taceaux Loceaux pairs tasty taco creations with witty names like Notorious P.I.G, Caulifornia Dreaming and Delta Prawn, among others.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Taceaux Loceaux took to the city's roads in 2010 when the street food scene was still in its infancy. More than a decade later and the truck, owned by husband-and-wife team Alex and Maribeth del Castillo, is still serving imaginative tacos to NOLA's hungry residents. The tacos are given playful names, from Messin' with Texas, which is a delectable slow-roasted brisket option, to All Hat, No Cattle, the veggie black bean choice with cabbage, onions and salsa."

To see all of LoveFood's choices of the country's best food trucks, check out the full list here.