Match Scheduled For WWE SummerSlam Postponed Days Before Event

The scheduled SummerSlam match between Seth Rollins and Riddle has been postponed, WWE backstage interviewer and on-air personality Kayla Braxton announced on an episode of The Bump Wednesday (July 27) afternoon, just three days before the live event.

Braxton said Riddle was ruled out of the match due to a "brachial plexus injury, which is a really bad stinger during Monday's (July 25) live episode of RAW that has resulted in some significant weakness" and will be "medically disqualified" from Saturday's (July 30) event at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

"As of now, he is medically disqualified until full strength returns and as a result of this, we can officially break here, Seth 'Freakin'' Rollins vs. Riddle at SummerSlam has been postponed."