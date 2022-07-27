Match Scheduled For WWE SummerSlam Postponed Days Before Event

By Jason Hall

July 27, 2022

The scheduled SummerSlam match between Seth Rollins and Riddle has been postponed, WWE backstage interviewer and on-air personality Kayla Braxton announced on an episode of The Bump Wednesday (July 27) afternoon, just three days before the live event.

Braxton said Riddle was ruled out of the match due to a "brachial plexus injury, which is a really bad stinger during Monday's (July 25) live episode of RAW that has resulted in some significant weakness" and will be "medically disqualified" from Saturday's (July 30) event at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

"As of now, he is medically disqualified until full strength returns and as a result of this, we can officially break here, Seth 'Freakin'' Rollins vs. Riddle at SummerSlam has been postponed."

WWE has yet to announce Rollins' replacement opponent for SummerSlam as of Wednesday, but has one remaining episode of SmackDown scheduled on Friday (July 29) ahead of Saturday's event.

Rollins could, however, find himself in a similar scenario to WrestleMania 38 earlier this year when his mystery opponent was revealed to be a returning Cody Rhodes following a nearly six-year absence from WWE.

On Friday (July 22), Cultaholic reported that WWE was considering bringing in former world champion Bill Goldberg as a replacement for Brock Lesnar after it was reported that Lesnar had walked out of the live SmackDown taping amid former chairman and CEO Vince McMahon's sudden retirement announcement, only to later appear during the show's final segment.

Additionally, former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt, who was released by the company in 2021, has seemingly teased a return by recently changing his Twitter bio to "Begin again, kid, it's what you do," which he attributes to "VKM," the initials of Vincent Kennedy McMahon.

