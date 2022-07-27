South Carolina Food Truck Named One Of The Best In America

Food trucks are a great way to grab a bite to eat while you're on the go or exploring different parts of the city. Some specialize in sweet treats or wood-fired pizza while others choose to honor the barbecue tradition or highlight locally-grown produce.

LoveFood compiled a list of the 50 best food trucks found around the country. While some choices showed off street cuisine in places like Hawaii, Texas and Michigan, among others, one food truck traveling around South Carolina made the cut.

So which South Carolina food truck was chosen as one of the best in the country?

Dashi

Located in Charleston, Dashi serves up Asian and Latin cuisine in the heart of the South and has even earned enough praise to win the Best Food Truck 2022 Award from Charleston City Paper. Not just a food truck anymore, you can stop by their brick-and-mortar location at 1262 Remount Road in North Charleston.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"'Put some sriracha in your sombrero' is the mantra at this Asian and Latin fusion truck. Tacos and steamed buns are the pillar of its menu, when is cooked from ingredients farmed in South Carolina. Depending on the dishes of the day, feast on a steamed bun filled with pickled veg, Asian barbecue sauce and your pick of meat or veggies, or Thai wings glazed with homemade sweet sake reduction."

To see all of LoveFood's choices of the country's best food trucks, check out the full list here.