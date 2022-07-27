Texas A&M's Ainias Smith Shares Update After Arrest, Team Suspension

Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith was arrested last week on drug, gun and DWI charges. A day after his arrest, he was suspended from the team.

Now, Smith's lawyer has shared an update about the wide receiver's status with the Aggies.

Craig Greening shared a statement with KRIV's Mark Berman that states Smith said his suspension was lifted.

"I confirmed with Ainias himself that the suspension has been lifted. He was told by the University the suspension has been lifted. He can return to football practice. It shows the University believes in his innocence. That they looked at all the facts and they believe the suspension should be lifted," Greening said.