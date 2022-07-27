This Is California's 'Craziest' Pizza

Pizza toppings are a heavily debated topic amongst pizza lovers everywhere, and for good reason. What you put on your pizza essentially reveals your entire identity to those around you. All jokes aside, some toppings are really out there. The craziest pizza toppings go beyond pepperoni, mushroom, onion, and even deluxe options. These creations are so crazy that you almost want to try them once just to say that you have. And who knows, the pizza that you initially discounted could turn out to be your favorite. If you are the kind of person that cringes at the thought of pineapple on pizza, then you will want to close your eyes before risking the sight of these unique creations.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the craziest pizza sold in California is the Iberico 'Nduja Pizza found at Herb and Wood in San Diego.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about this one-of-a-kind pizza pie:

"No surprise that this Southern California eatery would serve an adventurous pizza — it was once featured on the Food Network for its bone marrow pizza. This version seems a little more tame, although we don't know of any other pie topped with Calabrian chili. Other toppings include burrata cheese and broccolini."

