This Is California's Most Beautiful Cabin Rental

Renting a cabin in the Golden State does not necessarily mean that you have to stay up in the mountains. Sometimes, you can have the best of both worlds. The most beautiful cabin rental in the entire state is surrounded by nature perched up on a hill, but the view is anything but snow capped mountains in the distance. The most beautiful cabin rental offers a sweeping view of the Pacific Ocean in all its shining glory. As depicted by the photograph, those who stay in the cabin can enjoy a cup of morning coffee or an afternoon snack while overlooking the ocean from inside the comfort of the humble structure.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the most beautiful cabin rental in all of California is the Cabin On Ocean Bluff. It can be found on Vrbo and is located on top of the Trinidad Bluffs. The cabin sleeps four people at an affordable cost of only $203 per night.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the beautiful rental:

"Located high atop California's scenic Trinidad Bluffs is a cabin for two with an ocean view that could challenge any in a state known for its postcard views of the Pacific. Ambient light and road noise are nonexistent, but migratory whale sightings, redwood trees, and wild berries are plentiful."

