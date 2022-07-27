This Is The Highest-Earning County In Florida

People are always curious about how much money people make, especially their neighbors. That's why Stacker got curious about how much money each state's counties are bringing in, including Florida.

"Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Florida using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2020 5-year estimate median household income," researchers explain.

According to their data, the highest-earning county in Florida is...

St. Johns County!

Located in the Northeast region of the state, the county seat is St. Augustine. Some residents also commute to nearby Jacksonville. Another fun fact: St. Johns County was one of the first counties in Florida when it was annexed into the U.S. as a territory in the early 1800s.

The website also provided stats for St. Johns County, as well:

Median household income: $83,803 (45.2% above state average, 28.9% above national average)

Households earning over $100k: 42.5% (#125 highest among all counties nationwide)

Households earning less than $15k: 5.7% (#146 highest among all counties nationwide)

Here are the Top 15 highest-earning counties in the Sunshine State, according to Stacker:

St. Johns County Nassau County Monroe County Santa Rosa County Seminole County Collier County Clay County Wakulla County Walton County Martin County Palm Beach County Sarasota County Okaloosa County Baker County Orange County

Click HERE for the full report.