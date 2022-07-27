WATCH: Plane Flips Over After Crash Landing On Beach In West Seattle

By Zuri Anderson

July 27, 2022

Final approach
Photo: Getty Images

A witness filmed the moment a small plane crash-landed on a beach in West Seattle.

Mihai Melonari caught the shocking crash on camera while he was at Alki Beach on Tuesday afternoon (July 26), according to KIRO 7. The footage starts with a Cessna 150 slamming into the ocean and close to the shore, kicking up water as flips forward. Other videos show the plane floating upside down underwater, per KOMO.

Medics evaluated the 66-year-old pilot at the scene, who's believed to be the only one onboard at the time. Reports say he wasn't injured but he was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. No word on his condition as of Wednesday afternoon (July 27). Nobody on the ground was hurt.

The Coast Guard says the owner of the plane hired a contractor to remove the fuel and salvage the aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what forced the plane to go down.

Another wild crash happened in the Evergreen State earlier this month. A farmer gave law enforcement some nice aerial support while a suspect was on the loose. Then, there was a teenager who was riding a tractor when he was suddenly struck by a falling helicopter. Miraculously, he survived.

