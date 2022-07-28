Beat The Texas Heat With This Yummy Buc-ee's & Blue Bell-Inspired Recipe

Your Texas favorites are coming together to make a tasty treat that will help you beat the Texas heat!

You'll need Buc-ee's famous Beaver Nuggets to start and you'll end up with a delicious Blue Bell-inspired ice cream flavor. Below is what you'll need to make "Sea Salted Caramel Beaver Nuggets" ice cream, created by WFAA's Executive Producer of Innovation Ryan Wood.

Here's what you'll need:

4 cups whole milk

1 cup heavy cream

4 egg yolks

1 cup granulated sugar

1 bag Buc-ee’s Beaver Nuggets

1 tablespoon vanilla

1 teaspoon flaky sea salt (optional)

To see the recipe for this delicious summer treat, click here.